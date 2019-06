Apartments buildings on the banks of the Riu Onyar in Girona, Spain

In early may we took a trip to Barcelona, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal; along the way we made some day trips to other cities nearby. Here are a few selects from our day in Girona, Spain. These images are of the monastery, the cathedral, and the remains of the medieval wall that once girdled the city.

What’s missing from these are the charming streets, squares, and arcades of shops and restaurants that add to the reasons for a visit to this beautiful city of rivers and hills.

Looking up at the bell tower of the Monastery Sant Pere de Galligants

Layers of imposing structures of the Monastery Sant Pere de Galligants

View on a stretch of the medieval wall that once protected Girona

Cypress bend in the breeze where the original stones meet a reconstructed part of the wall

Steps lead down one of the many alleys of the medieval town

Girona Cathedral

A view down the steps of the Cathedral of Girona, where artists were setting up an installation of ropes and sticks

Charred façade of a building in the square behind the cathedral

An apartment of stunning contrasts: modern windows fitted into an ancient structure

The monastery again, in stark black and white