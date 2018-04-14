Returned from a trip abroad

~ electrofork

cartoonish drawing of zac jon and i

Apologies for the long gap in activity here. I did so well with a minimum of 1-2 posts per week for over two years, and recently dropped the ball! I was on a trip to my usuals over the past couple of weeks; Amsterdam, Berlin, and Paris— photos forthcoming as I go through my selects, and follow the threads of some stories.

I traveled with Z, and by younger brother, J. We had a wondrous adventure and spent lots of time with old friends, and some new ones. Above is a little cartoon I drew of us one evening in Paris. This is purely from imagination, not a true portrait,  but I think it captures us on our trip rather well.

More posts to come very soon, as I find time here and there to process and unpack the many photographs (and thoughts, feelings) from my travels.

