Most of her hair was piled up inside a wooly hat

~ electrofork

ink sketch of the woman behind the bar

Just a little drawing I did yesterday at Halyard’s, where I stopped for a little while during my wander.

On Friday we leave for our trip to Europe! It’s been just over two years since my last visit, and I’m super excited. I still have some freelance work to do; drawings for the documentary— and of course my regular full time job as well. But no doubt this week will fly, as has this whole month.

