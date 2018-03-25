Just a little drawing I did yesterday at Halyard’s, where I stopped for a little while during my wander.
On Friday we leave for our trip to Europe! It’s been just over two years since my last visit, and I’m super excited. I still have some freelance work to do; drawings for the documentary— and of course my regular full time job as well. But no doubt this week will fly, as has this whole month.
Advertisements
5 thoughts on “Most of her hair was piled up inside a wooly hat”
Thanks!
Nice! What are you visiting in europe?
Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris!
Nice one
Nice sketch. Enjoy your time in Europe.☺