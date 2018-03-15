Twin angels, their bisque trepanned; eyes empty

~ electrofork

photo of two bisque dolls heads

This image, a detail of one of my assemblages involving old porcelain dolls. Their halos are of sterling wire.

two assemblages, with porcelain dolls and metal bits

Advertisements

Say some words!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s