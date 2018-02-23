Life is what happens while a series of dreams or ideas play out; and then you decide what you’re willing to own.

This photo is from awhile ago, but it’s still one of the truest portraits ever taken of me (thx Tarikh). It’s who I am, want to be, ever will be. (I miss that coat, I’ll always be a bit of an 80’s punk rock kid, for better for or worse)

. . .

Aside, here’s what remained or came out of a brief, untethered dream after falling asleep on the couch and waking at 2 am—

Something equivalent to the lie in my eye

Every time I pass with a smile and a shrug—

But in my soul I’m screaming_

You don’t know me,

And I don’t owe you Anything.