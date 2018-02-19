A hundred eyes look upon us but cannot see us Monday,19 February, 2018 ~ electrofork A hundred eyes look upon us but they cannot see us Two bridges in fog and no one to cross them Advertisements ShareClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreShare on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “A hundred eyes look upon us but cannot see us”
The first caption was brilliant!
Well said.