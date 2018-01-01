I stayed home last night; missed several parties, missed toasting with jolly friends. A head cold has been slinking ‘round the door for a few days (probably a few weeks), and by Midnight it’d overtaken me. I didn’t have any the past two winters, but I’ve been burning candles at both ends lately, so I can’t be too surprised or upset.
Despite feeling poorly, it’s not a bad thing to cross the threshold of a new year quietly and in solitude. I did this little drawing to mark the changing of the guard. (I added the snow on a whim, though clearly those aren’t winter trees, all clad in leaves.)
I’d hoped for a cold-bright wander on New Year’s Day, but that’ll have to wait for better health. Glad tidings, with a few sniffles! I’ll see what I can make of it. More drawing, whether for me or my freelance project, will make a fine start of things for 2018.
9 thoughts on “Within an hour of waking, the sun has gladdened the windowpanes”
Really love this drawing. Happy New Year to you.
Thank you! Happy New Year.
Happy New Year and best of energies!!! Get well soon 🤗❤️
I love the icy air in the drawing😊 Big hugs from Berlin!!
Thank you Luiza! Happy New Year to you!
Happy New Year to you and get well soon.
Thanks you, and to you!
☺🖒
It’s a balmy 12º here! Thank you, and Happy New year to you, too.
4°F this morning, but nice and sunny, and it is indeed cold-bright! Happy New Year, and hope you feel better