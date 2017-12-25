It snowed just enough to blanket the farm Monday,25 December, 2017 ~ electrofork The trees and shrubs appeared to have sprouted from a vast eiderdown quilt that had settled over the viewable acreage overnight. Happy Winter Holidays and snow days for all who enjoy that sort of thing! Advertisements ShareClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreShare on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “It snowed just enough to blanket the farm”
Beautiful! Happy Winter Holidays to You as well! Cheers! 🙂