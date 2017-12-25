It snowed just enough to blanket the farm

~ electrofork

winter trees in a snowy field (black and white photo)

The trees and shrubs appeared to have sprouted from a vast eiderdown quilt that had settled over the viewable acreage overnight.

Happy Winter Holidays and snow days for all who enjoy that sort of thing!

