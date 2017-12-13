The proof arrived in the mail just as the mercury dropped

~ electrofork

Photo of the Inktober book,crow[My Thursday post, early—]

Good news and glad tidings! The printed proof of my little book of Inktober drawings arrived, and I’m releasing it to the world, so have at. Order away!

Today, too, I went to press to see my first few printed items since working at NYC & Co; a very satisfying and exciting mission for a freezing Wednesday morning in December.

Here are a few photographs I shot of the cover and a couple of spreads in the ol’ Museum (under incandescent— uncorrected, so you can feel like you’re here. It’s cozy here.) to further entice.


