Looking upon rooftops from a bird’s eye view

It’s almost impossible to fathom the number of people— of individuals, families— that fill the buildings of New York City. Five boroughs filled with I don’t know how many buildings; and many if not most of those buildings contain anywhere from six to twenty-six apartments or more.

Every window may represent a person. It boggles the mind. And when one thinks of such density, you realize how very harmonious cities can be, and often are. Millions of people, and most of us all getting on with our lives with very little conflict. Rush hours on the subway illustrate this daily; very genteel, all things considered.

. . .

I wish to append this now, twelve hours later.

Very shortly after I posted this idyllic meander, I learned that there’d been a pipe bombing at Port Authority in Midtown Manhattan. It was trending (dreadful word) on twitter just before I left for the train to the ‘Hatters. That man made a liar of me, or tried to. Happily, New Yorkers know how to trudge on and deal with the train delays, and not allow such bullshit to fetter. That kid #failed, in more ways than one.

