A little book of black and white drawings

I have at last finished work on a small book of my Inktober drawings, as seen here during the month of October. I will be publishing it via Lulu.com, and it will contain all 31 drawings. I’m awaiting a printed proof to make certain that all looks well.

I realize it’s cutting things rather fine in terms of holidays and shipping, but it has been a challenge to make time to complete it. There will be photos of the printed book and a link forthcoming, so watch this space— or follow this blog to get email updates.