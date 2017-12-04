A little book of black and white drawings

~ electrofork

Inktober Book title page

I have at last finished work on a small book of my Inktober drawings, as seen here during the month of October. I will be publishing it via Lulu.com, and it will contain all 31 drawings. I’m awaiting a printed proof to make certain that all looks well.

I realize it’s cutting things rather fine in terms of holidays and shipping, but it has been a challenge to make time to complete it. There will be photos of the printed book and a link forthcoming, so watch this space— or follow this blog to get email updates.

Advertisements

Say some words!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s