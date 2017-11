The day following the feast was sunny and mild, inviting of a long wander. Following lunch in a sunny local, we embarked on a meandering walk that included many stops along the way in a handful of neighborhoods.

Eventually we found ourselves again at the harbor, staring out at moon-glittered water in the early dark. We breathed in the salt small of that black and brackish channel where the sea and river meet; entrance and exit of the city where boats are welcomed by la dame verte.