The carving knife has been sharpened on the whetstone Thursday,23 November, 2017 ~ electrofork And the steaming bird, fresh from the oven, rested on the sideboard, waiting to be carved for the feast of giving thanks. Advertisements ShareClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreShare on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related