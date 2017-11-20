The kids love to karaoke Monday,20 November, 2017Sunday,19 November, 2017 ~ electrofork On a Friday night in Red Hook, a delightful reunion of friends over a swell dinner and lots of singing. (I don’t sing at karaoke, but I sure love listening and drawing.) Advertisements ShareClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreShare on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “The kids love to karaoke”
Looks like a great time! Awesome drawings!