The severed heads had been put on pikes for all and sundry to see; made examples of. The unseasonably warm autumn weather made grotesques, of each one, death masques submitting to rot and gravity; to the punishments meted by the state.
Passersby turned their heads, and covered their faces with kerchiefs, but there was no ignoring such a brutal and noisome spectacle.
10 thoughts on “There was no ignoring such a noisome spectacle”
What wonderful images! Love these.
That’s awesome.
Thx, Z 🙂
this is art, the performance/theater of it—and the photos!
ps, I hope you don’t mind, but I posted a link to this on our blog. if you do mind, I can remove it
Totally don’t mind 🙂 Thanks for asking!
Yes, a collaboration. I wish I knoew who carved and spiked them all on the fence! Brilliant!
Great Pumpkin! really gruesome. and great – this is actually the most effective Halloween post I’ve seen. reminder to myself — clean out the vegetable bins in my refrigerator.
Such a great idea, huh? I was lucky to have chosen that particular street on my wander into Red Hook to come across it.