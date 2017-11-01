Day thirty-one: Seasonal gourds and a straw broom rested on the porch. The wind was picking up, and the barometer was dancing.
. . .
I hope you’ve enjoyed this Inktober as much as I have! Stay tuned— I’ll be putting together a little book of these drawings (and possible a few more) in the weeks to come!
Advertisements
4 thoughts on “Seasonal gourds and a straw broom on the porch”
That broom looks ready to pick up a pail and march away, like “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” in Fantasia. It was an excellent month of drawings.
Ahh, yes! Those marching brooms! In fact my parents have one very like this next to the fireplace, which was what I was thinking of. I like both images, and thank you so much. I’m glad you’ve enjoyed them!
Just how do you draw so well? It is my favourite drawing of late.
Thank you so much! Years of drawing, and a little focus 🙂