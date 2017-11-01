Seasonal gourds and a straw broom on the porch

~ electrofork

ink drawing of pumpkins on a porch

Day thirty-one: Seasonal gourds and a straw broom rested on the porch. The wind was picking up, and the barometer was dancing.

.   .   .

I hope you’ve enjoyed this Inktober as much as I have! Stay tuned— I’ll be putting together a little book of these drawings (and possible a few more) in the weeks to come!

4 thoughts on “Seasonal gourds and a straw broom on the porch

