A murmuration of starlings spotted on the horizon

A murmuration of starlings could be spotted in the distance, swirling and changing formation above the far edge of the tilled field.

Days twenty-nine and thirty of #Inktober. Click through to see the individual drawings in more detail.

. . .

While I’m writing, I want to say thanks to everyone who’s found and followed this blog in the past month or two. The family is growing, and I’ve looked at, read, and followed so many of your bogs, too. My birthday was October 27th, and today the number reached 1,027, so thank you, again!