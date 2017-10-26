An array of ornate forks that’d belonged to his grandparents

~ electrofork

An array of ornate forks that’d belonged to his grandparents

Days twenty-four through twenty-six! An array of ornate forks that’d belonged to his grandparents were the utensils he ate with.

. . .

(These count as three drawings, for days Oct 24th – 26th. If you’ve a problem with that, I can’t care.)

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “An array of ornate forks that’d belonged to his grandparents

Say some words!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s