Days twenty-four through twenty-six! An array of ornate forks that’d belonged to his grandparents were the utensils he ate with.
. . .
(These count as three drawings, for days Oct 24th – 26th. If you’ve a problem with that, I can’t care.)
6 thoughts on “An array of ornate forks that’d belonged to his grandparents”
I love the details and patterns – yes, they should definitely count for three days:-). I didn’t realize what a marathon Inktober was!
Thank you!! Yes, one month doesn’t seem so long… but it kind of is. It’s a great challenge though.
If you don’t mind me asking ma’am, do you ever draw cartoon characters?
Not really, no.
Amazing as always, well done.
Thanks so much!