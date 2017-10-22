A model pirate ship in a bottle languished on a shelf Sunday,22 October, 2017 ~ electrofork Day twenty-two: A model pirate ship in a bottle languished on a shelf in the corner, a vestige of his youth. #Inktober2017 Advertisements ShareClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreShare on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related