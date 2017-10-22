A model pirate ship in a bottle languished on a shelf

~ electrofork

ink drawing of a ship in a bottleDay twenty-two: A model pirate ship in a bottle languished on a shelf in the corner, a vestige of his youth.

#Inktober2017

Advertisements

Say some words!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s