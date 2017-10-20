A stand of birch trees Friday,20 October, 2017 ~ electrofork Day nineteen : A stand of birch trees stood sentinel in the dark. . #Inktober2017 #inktober Advertisements ShareClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreShare on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “A stand of birch trees”
I like the picture.