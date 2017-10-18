A spool of thread attended a stray button Wednesday,18 October, 2017 ~ electrofork A spool of thread, attended by a stray button, awaited the mending at hand. . See all of my #Inktober drawings @edaggarart Advertisements ShareClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreShare on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “A spool of thread attended a stray button”
Thx! Yes, I had less time last evening.
Simple, but no less lovely.