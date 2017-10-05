A single light burned late into the night in the little saltbox house

And so the story continues. Have I deferred the mystery, or deepened it? Who lives in this little house in a copse of winter trees? Why is there no fire burning within, when someone is clearly still awake upstairs? Stay tuned as the story continues to unfold.

(Some progress images after the jump)

I thought I took more in-progress shots as I worked on this last night, but no. They went straight from the one below to the finished one. (I get too sucked into the work of inking, and forget!)