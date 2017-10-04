On a velvet dark night full of stars, the rain began Wednesday,4 October, 2017Wednesday,4 October, 2017 ~ electrofork It’s only day four of Inktober, but already I am feeling as though these drawings are all part of a single story. They are feeling all of a piece. I’ll let my mind percolate on it, see if a story can begin to emerge… Advertisements ShareClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreShare on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “On a velvet dark night full of stars, the rain began”
Will they meet? I guess we’ll have to stay tuned, won’t we? I just love that her tights match his scarf. So cool!
Oh, they do match! I shall have to wait and see too, although I’m excited that it’s almost feeling like storyboards at this point. What will I draw tonight?
Stay tuned!!