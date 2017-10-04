On a velvet dark night full of stars, the rain began

~ electrofork

Walking on a rainy evening (ink drawing)

It’s only day four of Inktober, but already I am feeling as though these drawings are all part of a single story. They are feeling all of a piece. I’ll let my mind percolate on it, see if a story can begin to emerge…

