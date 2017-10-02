Farewell September, hello Inktober!

~ electrofork

Looking up at stars through trees

Every year it seems I forget about Inktober until about a week too late. But this year I remembered and I’m excited to do 29 more drawings! I like the restriction of it. Certainly it’s not forbidden to add color, but I’m taking it as a black and white challenge. Above is my drawing from Day one, and below is Day two. They’ll also be on my instagram (@edaggarart).

Leaving woods on a winter night

There was a small woods across the street from the farm. Before the people bought the land and built the large farmhouse and attendant stables and fenced-in pastures, it had been a winter wheat field. If you walked across or around to the back of that field, you’d come upon a picturesque little meadow, hemmed in by trees across which was hidden a lovely woods with a little ribbon of stream running through. It was pretty at all times of year, but in Winter it truly felt like a magical realm, far away from the world.

Drawing two in progress
Advertisements

Say some words!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s