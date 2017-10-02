Dishing on design!

This is a fun little sketch I started while watching Project Runway. It is one of few ‘reality tv’ shows I enjoy, mainly because the contestants (however manipulated, scripted, or edited out of context for drama) do actually design and create the clothing on the show. I love watching the process, and seeing the results.

Here is a repeat of half of a spread I posted several days ago, paired with a new painting that I did on the back of the same page. The markers had bled through, leaving a ghost on the obverse, and once I had the half-pans out, I couldn’t resist painting a new face over it.