Summer swords

In summer my fingernails

grow like weeds—

just grow and grow and there’s

no stopping them.

All that vitamin d; sunlight

so I have to clip, trim,

file. Sand down the edges

that snag on my shirt or a

neighboring nail.

They’re long now, but instead of

cutting, clipping, reigning in, I

have the urge to paint them.

The brightest color I can find.

I’ve no patience for that

occupation. Always I ruin

the lacquer, a fidgeting sitter,

and even when I don’t, the color

soon chips away. My hands

are tools; these nails are daggers,

diggers, makers.

But I chafe at practicality

in back-to-school season.

So I’ll color instead of clip

and wait for them to chip—

a reminder that nothing lasts

forever, not even lacquer, or

fingernails, and definitely

not summer.