Some fun with fashion sketching

~ electrofork

fashion sketch in watercolor

A little sketch I did last week; result of watching Project Runway. After inking and applying watercolor, I went in with an opaque white paint marker, in varying degrees of density. It stays wet initially, especially when you press down and get a big blob, so you can blot with cloth to make it more subtle and soft. Really fun working on this little reversed suit design.

 

