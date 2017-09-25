A little sketch I did last week; result of watching Project Runway. After inking and applying watercolor, I went in with an opaque white paint marker, in varying degrees of density. It stays wet initially, especially when you press down and get a big blob, so you can blot with cloth to make it more subtle and soft. Really fun working on this little reversed suit design.
4 thoughts on “Some fun with fashion sketching”
Waiting for something as delicious like this one hit the stores!! 😉 Awesome.
Thanks so much! I’ve been wondering what the front would look like… may have to return to this design 🙂
Red Horizontal Stripes below the chest ( since the collar is red)? haha. maybe..you are the designer in chief. 🙂
Stripes sound like a fun idea…