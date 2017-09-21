There is a hum in the wires. It’s faint but if you close your eyes it’ll find you. It was there before the wires were strung, but in them it found a conduit. It’s elemental, but not the way you may think. It’s not the wind, either. Those forces are altogether different to what sings along these undulating lines.
3 thoughts on “The hum in the wires”
I am wondering about the answer to this mystery. Well written, and leaves me wanting more.
Thanks so much. I’m always in search of a mystery. Sometimes an answer flattens things out.
(If all questions are answered, what’s left to want?)
Very astute. It’s like looking at a woman, or anything else beautiful…..something should be left to the imagination.