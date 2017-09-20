Unicorns in the pool, and a search for sea-softened stones

Here are a couple watercolor sketches that I began on the weekend while in Fire Island, and finished last night.

And an excerpt from a text I sent to a friend, regarding a particular mission while I was out on the island:

Twice this day I’ve filled my pockets with soft sea-rounded stones for our purpose. I think there will be a glut, so I will edit them, size- and shape-wise, over coffee in the morning.

She has a board game called Mancala; a game of simple play but infinite possibilities, strategy-wise. It uses a simple board of hollows, through which players move the 48 pieces. Hers is a fine wooden board, but came with un-pretty, too-large colored marbles. So I volunteered to collect pale sea stones of more appropriate sizes and lovelier to boot.