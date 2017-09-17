An austerity of angles sprouting from wild grasses

Along windswept edges of town

amid stern midcentury angles,

a bright unsunny light filters and glances;

limns the geometric emptinesses between things

on a weekend in shoulder season

on a slip of land off the coast of Long Island.

The color of the wood sea-silvered— salt boxes

beheaded, re-envisioned by exacting minds,

rise out of a low wild landscape to divide,

bisect, and generally make sensible for city dwellers

the unfathomed abundance of sky above the breakers.

No quaint adornments, no flower boxes, finials,

no lacy curtains dance on ocean breezes, flutter out open windows.

Floating panes refract the vast surround until at dusk velvet dark

the reflected scrims inverse— reveal interior stages of we-scale dramas;

unveil views on strict styled stages beneath linear precise prosceniums.

In the deeper hours, silhouettes of deer move among the low pines

grazing, and foxes chase along the sanded strand beneath a

dull-bright moon, unfettered by the intrusion of angles in the

wild grasses, unheeding of stories not their own.