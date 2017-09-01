WordPress Discover did me the honor of sharing one of my recent posts yesterday, for which I’m grateful. I’m happy to say Hi! and thanks for reading my work. It means a lot when my words or images connect with people. So, thank you again.
As a number of you’ve just arrived via the portal of a recent Thunderstorm*, I searched through the archives to find other posts that have a similar tone, timbre, or general feeling. Below— a few bits n bobs that may also resonate.
Enjoy! Also, if you like drawings, urban / rural photography, explore the rest of this site.
The bird in my kitchen, and other prophecies
Some thoughts from April in Baltimore
Returning from Riis Beach after a light rain warned of a coming storm
From here I can see the curve of of the earth
A quiet wander through a green wood (part the first)
A Spring rain, soon forgotten
A telegraph from Elysium
Like smoke suspended in the calm
Scaffolding for memory
.
.
*It is odd timing that a post I wrote about a thunderstorm gained a wide new audience so shortly after the dreadful Hurricane that has done and continues to do so much damage in Houston. I’m sure the last thing anyone there cares to think about is rain, or storms, for a very long time— my heart and sympathies go to all who’ve been affected there.
2 thoughts on “To visitors who’ve recently discovered this place”
Hi! I did indeed find you via a thunderstorm (this is perhaps the first time in my life I have ever used that sentence. Pleasure to be following along. I especially like seeing how landscape shapes your writing.
(I’m an English travel writer and story consultant, currently living in Costa Rica, where it rains and thunders and lightnings a LOT. And there was me, thinking English rain was the best/worst. Typical Anglocentric thinking, it turns out.)
Haha! Yes, well I think the world at large associates rain with the UK, although I had not too much of it during my two trips there. (In fact the photo accompanying this post is from a sunny day crawl up and around Arthur’s seat, just next to Scottish parliament.) Thanks for following along, Mike.
How do you find Costa Rica? Everyone I know who’s been has returned there— mostly yoga types, but people generally seem to love it. Do you work internationally, I assume, telecommuting, as it were?