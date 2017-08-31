In the ellipses between
drops of rain
In the space between pale night’s end
and grey morning
I find you.
I find forgotten things.
Between lines of writing
in the pages of books
yellowing in drawers
and on shelves,
In the leathery slips
between their bindings—
And in the spaces
between the notes of songs
not yet written.
In the dry crack
precipitating the death
of an incandescent bulb,
that moment the knob twists
(an old brass lamp)
I hear whisperings,
stories long forgotten
and faded—
or things confused
with memories or dreams,
hauntings.
I find everything, and
nothing.
In the spaces between
things, I find
space.
