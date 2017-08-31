In the ellipses between

drops of rain

In the space between pale night’s end

and grey morning

I find you.

I find forgotten things.

Between lines of writing

in the pages of books

yellowing in drawers

and on shelves,

In the leathery slips

between their bindings—

And in the spaces

between the notes of songs

not yet written.

In the dry crack

precipitating the death

of an incandescent bulb,

that moment the knob twists

(an old brass lamp)

I hear whisperings,

stories long forgotten

and faded—

or things confused

with memories or dreams,

hauntings.

I find everything, and

nothing.

In the spaces between

things, I find

space.