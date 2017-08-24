Right now, after a very high heat index day (that’s how we talk about hot, humid days now), there’s a thunderstorm happening outside in the dark.
I missed the first hour of it. When I arrived home I took the day’s second shower, and then dinner. The air conditioning has been on, and music— distractions. So I’ve had only the barest awareness of this summer storm.
But the record just ended, and I let it end (though it’s not even really a record, but a stream, a subscription, which is how we talk about music now).
I let it end and the thunder sounds big and powerful, like the things we used to know from stories.
I love the things we used to know from stories, and I want to bring them back. Stories are the reason we ever made it this far— as individuals, and as a species. Stories are powerful, like thunder and lightning.
(A summer storm sounds like the world existing, as it does, with or without us.)
7 thoughts on “On noticing a sudden summer thunderstorm, late”
That last piece really hit me like a train. I’m feeling this🔥🔥🔥
Thanks so much Zach. And thanks for reading.
No doubt ✊🏾✊🏾
And stories, like thunder and lightning, speak the unspoken language of our hearts. Sometimes they say things we would struggle to put into words, important, life-changing things that are felt long before they’re understood.
I say this after sitting on a porch yesterday evening here in Costa Rica, as a lightning storm rumbled through, lashing the trees with rain and making the hills flicker with ghostly light. I watched for a while, my thoughts untethered, and my mind went to places it hasn’t visited in years. I’m not sure what it did there, but I hope it’ll give me the CliffsNotes version of it sometimes soon.
Mike, that sounds lovely; porch-sitting during a storm is always a somewhat transporting experience. I hope you learn more about your mind’s travels— maybe some postcards will arrive here and there, as they do when scraps of a dream return later on. Thanks for reading.
Wonderful experience. Just takes your breath away
Absolutely. Thanks for visiting.